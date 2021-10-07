iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by Investure LLC

Investure LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.3% of Investure LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investure LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $73.56. 19,661,913 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

