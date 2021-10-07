Analysts Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATIP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 7,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,705. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

