Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,891,667 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891,667 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for approximately 15.1% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $30,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bilibili by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Bilibili by 2.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $6.70 on Thursday, hitting $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 237,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,850. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA dropped their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

