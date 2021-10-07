Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERRPF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

