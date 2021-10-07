ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 11,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. ITV has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.