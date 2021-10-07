Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Buys 26,500 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$814,407.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 47,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$363,084.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 2,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.85 per share, with a total value of C$16,485.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 34,600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$275,416.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 51,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.84 per share, with a total value of C$403,760.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 119,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$949,608.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock remained flat at $C$8.27 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 172,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,625. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.06.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

