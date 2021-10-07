Ceres (CERES) Price Up 58.8% Over Last Week

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Ceres has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $187.98 or 0.00346557 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $356,410.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,143.52 or 0.99818927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.92 or 0.06568590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CERESUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.