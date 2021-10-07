Warp Finance Price Tops $218.20 on Top Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $218.20 or 0.00402277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $107,460.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

