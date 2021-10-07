MayTech Global Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises 3.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.30. 307,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.67 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

