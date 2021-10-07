Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

