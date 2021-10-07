Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AVID stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,482. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $490,305.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 728,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,690,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 263,144 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Avid Technology by 103,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

