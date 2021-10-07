Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BELFB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,523. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.