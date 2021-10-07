TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.93

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 79186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.11 million and a P/E ratio of -18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.20.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

