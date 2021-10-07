Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €122.22 ($143.79).

ETR:SIX2 traded down €2.70 ($3.18) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €126.20 ($148.47). 30,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of €119.61 and a 200 day moving average of €117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

