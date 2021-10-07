Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €122.22 ($143.79).

ETR:SIX2 traded down €2.70 ($3.18) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €126.20 ($148.47). 30,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of €119.61 and a 200 day moving average of €117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

