Orbitcoin Hits Market Cap of $795,661.53 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $795,661.53 and approximately $16.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,264.69 or 1.00042315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00068414 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.81 or 0.00351778 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.03 or 0.00578952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00229374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004653 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.