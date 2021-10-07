$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

CPG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 295,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after buying an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

