Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 108.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth $583,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,762. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $223.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.90.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.