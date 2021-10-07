DREP Hits Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00229707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00104152 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011788 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

