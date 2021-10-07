Chronologic Reaches Market Cap of $163,055.94 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $163,055.94 and $1.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00229707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00104152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

