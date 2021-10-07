Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 76,651 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 76,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Biogen by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Biogen by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,203. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

