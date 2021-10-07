DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 30,180 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,180 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 1.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Fortinet worth $170,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,242,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $10.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.09. 12,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,661. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

