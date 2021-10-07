Truist Securities Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $25.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 466,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,627. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

