Truist Securities Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $22.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 495,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,746,059. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

