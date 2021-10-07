Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

NYSE CLR traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

