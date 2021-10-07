Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,311 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $427.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.10. The company has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

