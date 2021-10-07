Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Axa S.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Axa S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,826 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.2% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $416,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of BABA traded up $13.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.84. 1,158,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,843,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96. The firm has a market cap of $429.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

