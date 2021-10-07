Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Harborview Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.06. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,711. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.