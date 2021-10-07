American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,946,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.