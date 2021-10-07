Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 148 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,519,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS traded up $9.47 on Thursday, reaching $397.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.98. The company has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

