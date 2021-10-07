Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,966. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

