SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 2.8%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shares traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.40. 8,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 285,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $554.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

