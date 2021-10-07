Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.38-$0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

LEVI traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $26.72. 145,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

