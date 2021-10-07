iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $489,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $96,788,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after buying an additional 343,218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.03 and a 200 day moving average of $268.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

