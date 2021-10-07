Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $30.71 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 507,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,705,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.02. 88,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

