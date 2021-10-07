Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 147,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,236,438 shares.The stock last traded at $151.88 and had previously closed at $148.48.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist decreased their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,582 shares of company stock worth $8,923,933. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 692.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.2% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

