Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Increases By 22.3%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 5,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,483. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.58. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

