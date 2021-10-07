Knott David M Boosts Position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Midwest makes up 2.3% of Knott David M’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Knott David M owned approximately 4.41% of Midwest worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Midwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Midwest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of MDWT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

