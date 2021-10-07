C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($17.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,466. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $45.33. 3,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

