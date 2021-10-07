Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on TVE. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,515. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.55.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

