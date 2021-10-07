Berry Street Capital Management LLP Has $77.74 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up approximately 6.8% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $77,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Xilinx by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,564 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 231.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,811 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded up $6.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.18. 69,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,937. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.30 and a 1 year high of $160.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

