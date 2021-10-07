ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00097601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00133033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,704.75 or 0.99475245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.16 or 0.06579525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

