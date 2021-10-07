Berry Street Capital Management LLP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

