Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 59,850 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1,288.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,782,000 after purchasing an additional 206,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

