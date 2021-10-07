Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $138,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.82.

TSLA stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $787.65. The stock had a trading volume of 368,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,586,025. The stock has a market cap of $779.79 billion, a PE ratio of 407.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

