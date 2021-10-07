Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $16.74 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 65,994 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.73. 56,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

