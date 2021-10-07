Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 71.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 36,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,925. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

