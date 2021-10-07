Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Hold

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 140.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.