Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Short Interest Update

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 832,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 5.4% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $1,681,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 11.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $6.25 on Thursday, hitting $171.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.96. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

