iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3,704.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,661,913 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

