First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $24.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get First Advantage alerts:

NYSE FA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.