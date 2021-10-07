First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $24.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE FA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
